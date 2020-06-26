Estás leyendo: Un detenido en Toledo por reclutar a trabajadores para el campo mediante engaños

Explotación laboral Un detenido en Toledo por reclutar a trabajadores para el campo mediante engaños

Los jornaleros vivían sin las condiciones mínimas de habitabilidad y tampoco estaban dados de alta en la Seguridad Social.

Imagen de trabajo en un invernadero. (Europa Press)

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Toledo a un hombre de 39 años como presunto autor de un delito contra el derecho de los trabajadores. El detenido fue acusado de reclutar mediante engaños a 12 personas de diferentes nacionalidades a través de internet.

Además de incumplir las condiciones que había pactado con sus trabajadores, ya que la remuneración por el trabajo que realizaban no era la que habían acordado, les proporcionaba una vivienda que no reunía las condiciones mínimas de habitabilidad y tampoco les daba de alta en la Seguridad Social.

Según ha informado este viernes en una nota de prensa la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Toledo, el hombre fue arrestado en una inspección que se ha llevado a cabo este mes de junio en una explotación de ajo situada entre los términos municipales de Quintanar de la Orden (Toledo) y Los Hinojosos (Cuenca), en la que participaron agentes del instituto armado y personal de la Inspección de Trabajo y Seguridad Social.

