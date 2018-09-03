La extradición del rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años y medio de prisión por enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias a la Corona, no se decidirá hasta el próximo 17 de septiembre. Así lo ha comunicado el juez después de que el músico y sus abogados comparecieran al tribunal de primera instancia de Gante, en Bélgica, por el recurso de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional a la decisión de la Justicia belga de no entregar a Valtonyc automáticamente.
El abogado del rapero, Gonzalo Boye, ha insistido en que el tratamiento que hace la Justicia belga del caso del rapero confirma que "no se trata de un delito de terrorismo", lo que habrá que ver si se confirma el próximo 17 de septiembre.
En ese sentido, el rapero ha asegurado que, en el peor de los escenarios, el próximo 17 de septiembre el juez podría aceptar la extradición únicamente por el delito de amenazas, penado con seis meses de cárcel.
Valtonyc dijo estar "muy contento" por estar en libertad y ha criticado la justicia española: "En España se está utilizando la palabra terrorismo para perseguir a gente que es de izquierdas".
Valtonyc ha acudido al Palacio de Justicia de Gante a primera hora de este lunes, acompañado por los abogados de su defensa, tras el aplazamiento de la decisión sobre su extradición el pasado 21 de agosto. El magistrado decidió entonces estudiar los escritos de la defensa y la Fiscalía antes de tomar una decisión al respecto.
En un escrito, la Audiencia Nacional considera que la condena en España es "inatacable" en territorio español y en el extranjero, dice. La decisión se podrá recurrir a dos tribunales belgas
El rapero mallorquín, que se encuentra en Bélgica desde junio, fue condenado por la Audiencia Nacional a tres años y medio de cárcel por delitos de amenazas, enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias a la corona, una sentencia posteriormente confirmada por la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo.
La Audiencia Nacional emitió a finales de mayo una orden nacional, europea e internacional de búsqueda y captura contra Valtonyc después de que abandonara el territorio español para evitar su ingreso en prisión justo un día antes de que expirara el plazo para entrar voluntariamente a la cárcel.
