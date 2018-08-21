Público
Valtonyc La justicia belga pospone la decisión sobre la euroorden al rapero Valtonyc

El juez de Gante ha decidido aplazar el asunto a la espera de recibir las alegaciones de la fiscalía.

El rapero Valtonyc en una imagen de archivo.

El juez de Gante (oeste de Bélgica) ha decidido posponer la decisión sobre la euroorden de arresto emitida por España contra el rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtonyc, hasta el próximo 3 de septiembre.

Según afirmaron los abogados de la defensa Simon y Paul Beckaert, el juez de guardia decidió posponer el asunto a la espera de recibir las alegaciones de la fiscalía.

Valtonyc acudió hoy a la primera audiencia en el Palacio de Justicia de Gante a las 9.16 horas (7.16 GMT).

(Habrá ampliación)

