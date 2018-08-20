Un juez de Gante (oeste de Bélgica) se pronunciará mañana por primera vez sobre la euroorden de arresto emitida por España contra el rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtonyc, para que cumpla una pena de tres años y medio por apología del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas.
Valtonyc acudirá a la audiencia en el Palacio de Justicia de Gante prevista a las 9.00 horas (7.00 GMT) y, tras la misma, atenderá a los medios de comunicación, informaron hoy sus abogados en un comunicado.
El rapero mallorquín no se presentó ante la Audiencia Nacional el pasado 24 de mayo, cuando concluía el plazo dado por la Justicia española para entrar en prisión, y decidió huir a Bélgica. Ese día el tribunal español dictó una orden de busca y captura nacional, internacional y europea ante su marcha de España.
El 5 de julio un juez de instrucción belga decidió mantenerlo en libertad "sin condiciones" a la espera de que otro magistrado estudiase su posible entrega, según confirmó entonces su abogado Paul Bekaert, letrado también del expresidente de la Generalitat de Cataluña Carles Puigdemont y sus exconsejeros Toni Comín, Lluís Puig y Meritxell Serret, que igualmente huyeron a Bélgica.
Desde que no se personó en la fecha prevista ante la Audiencia Nacional se especulaba con el paradero del rapero, que a finales de junio publicó una fotografía en Twitter en la que se intuía que podría estar en Bélgica. Dos días más tarde, la fiscalía de Flandes Occidental confirmó que había recibido de las autoridades españolas la euroorden de entrega.
El músico, de 25 años, explicó el pasado 5 de julio en una rueda de prensa en Bruselas que actualmente vive en Gante, donde ha encontrado un empleo de informático, acorde a su formación, mientras que en Mallorca trabajaba como frutero porque "no encontraba trabajo" en su ámbito, aseguró.
"Confío plenamente en la justicia belga y la justicia europea, que está del lado de los derechos humanos y fundamentales. Soy libre y lo puedo decir contento porque ahora haría dos meses que estaría en la cárcel sino fuera gracias al apoyo popular", declaró entonces.
