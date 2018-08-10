El preso Alfredo Remírez, condenado el pasado año por enaltecer a ETA en Twitter, ha sido trasladado de la prisión de Daroca (Zaragoza) al centro penitenciario de Zaballa, en Álava, más próximo a su localidad natal, Amurrio.
La asociación de familiares de presos de ETA Etxerat ha informado del traslado de este recluso, que figura en el listado de internos de esta organización que agrupa a allegados de reclusos vinculados con la banda terrorista.
Remírez cumplía una pena de un año y medio de cárcel en Daroca (Aragón), un centro penitenciario ubicado a más de 300 kilómetros de su domicilio, y a partir de ahora finalizará su condena en Zaballa.
Este preso aceptó una condena de un año y medio de cárcel en febrero de 2017 por enaltecimiento del terrorismo a través de Twitter, un delito por el que ya había sido condenado en 2009.
Según consta en el escrito de la Fiscalía, entre 2012 y 2015, Remírez publicó comentarios como "yo opino que GALindo merece un tiro en la nuca", en referencia al exgeneral de la Guardia Civil, a través de su perfil de Twitter, que se encontraba abierto y tenía en ese momento 2.958 seguidores.
Además, difundió fotografías como la del terrorista fallecido Jesús María Etxebarria, junto con la frase en euskera "Adiós y honor" que utiliza ETA para despedir a sus miembros. Así como la de Pablo Gorostiaga, exalcalde de Llodio (Álava) y condenado por pertenencia a organización armada, junto con la inscripción: "La cárcel, la venganza del Estado por toda una vida luchando. Tu puño en alto, la dignidad que no han logrado doblegar".
Además de las dos condenas por utilizar las redes sociales para enaltecer a ETA, la Audiencia Nacional —que ha batido récords este año en lo que a procesar a personas por delitos de odio se refiere— le había sentenciado en 2008 a un año de cárcel como autor del mismo delito por homenajear, junto a otro vecino, a dos etarras nombrándoles "reina" y "dama de honor" de las fiestas patronales de Amurrio en agosto de 2005.
