Facebook La Audiencia de Almería absuelve a una joven que defendió el Holocausto en Facebook: "Lo que hizo Hitler está bien hecho"

La chica escribió comentarios como "los seis millones de judíos murieron con su propio veneno" o "está bien claro que lo que hizo Hitler está bien hecho". 

Entrada al campo de concentración de Auschwitz. EFE

La Audiencia de Almería ha retirado la condena de un año de cárcel por delito de odio a una joven que escribió comentarios antisemitas en su cuenta de Facebook. La acusada defendió el Holocausto con frases como "los seis millones de judíos murieron con su propio veneno" o "está bien claro que lo que hizo Hitler está bien hecho".

Un juzgado de lo penal de Almería condenó a la joven a un año de cárcel por un delito de odio de acuerdo a la versión actual del Código Penal. La Fiscalía llegó a pedir tres años de prisión por escritos como "Hitler tenía razón, son el cáncer de la humanidad y de la tierra" o "está bien claro que lo que hizo Hitler está bien hecho, porque sabía que la verdadera escoria son los israelitas", según recoge la Cadena Ser.

Sin embargo, la Audiencia Provincial de Almería ha alegado que esos comentarios no son objeto de delito según la versión del Código Penal de 2014, ya que esos escritos fueron publicados entre 2014 y 15, por lo que no pueden considerarse un delito de odio.

