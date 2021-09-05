Una falla indulta la figura de una mezquita y una media luna por petición de la comunidad musulmana

València
La falla Duque de Gaeta-Pobla de Farnals de València ha decidido indultar del fuego de la Cremà, que se celebra la noche de este domingo, la figura de una mezquita y de una Media Luna musulmana por petición de la comunidad musulmana valenciana.
El monumento fallero, obra del artista Vicente Llácer, se titula "Això ho pague jo" (Eso lo pago yo) y en él se representa la sátira con elementos de la cultura musulmana alrededor de la figura de un capitán moro, el ninot central de la falla.
Según han informado en un comunicado, tras un diálogo entre la comunidad fallera y la musulmana, "se ha resuelto el indulto", y las piezas serán entregados a representantes de la comunidad musulmana valenciana. La media luna será expuesta en una mezquita valenciana, mientras que el ninot de una mezquita que tampoco arderá en el fuego será conservado por la comisión fallera como recuerdo.
Los ninots seguirán en el monumento, que compite en la Sección Primera B hasta las 18 horas de este domingo, cuando está prevista su entrega a la comunidad musulmana.
Los representantes de la comisión han indicado "lo que se podría haber interpretado como una historia de xenofobia e islamofobia ha resultado ser una historia de diálogo social y ejemplar por parte del mundo fallero y la comunidad islámica", y han añadido que ambas partes han hecho "uso perfecto" del "cariño, el respeto y el diálogo".
El diálogo entre la falla valenciana y la comunidad musulmana valenciana ha sido posible gracias a la mediación de la ONG València es Refugi y su presidenta, Ana Isabel Martínez, según ha destacado la comisión.
