Estás leyendo: Fallece Joseba Arregi, exconsejero del Gobierno vasco

Público
Público

Fallece Joseba Arregi, exconsejero del Gobierno vasco

Fue consejero de Cultura y portavoz entre 1985 y 1995 en el Gobierno de José Antonio Ardanza. En marzo de 2001 decidió abandonar la política y renunció a integrar la candidatura del PNV.

Joseba Agerri
Joseba Agerri. EITB

san sebastián

Actualizado:

El exconsejero vasco y exparlamentario Joseba Arregi ha fallecido este martes a los 75 años tras una larga enfermedad, han informado fuentes del Colectivo de Víctimas del Terrorismo en Euskadi (Covite).

Abogó por el entendimiento entre nacionalistas y no nacionalistas vascos

Arregi, quien fue titular de Cultura y portavoz del Gobierno Vasco en el gabinete de José Antonio Ardanza, abandonó el PNV en 2004 tras mantener una línea crítica con este partido después de la firma del Pacto de Lizarra, en 1998.

En marzo de 2001 decidió abandonar la política y renunció a integrar la candidatura del PNV de Gipuzkoa al Parlamento Vasco, al que accedió por primera vez durante tres meses en 1987.

Desde que abandonó la política activa, Arregi planteó a través de los medios de comunicación sus tesis favorables al entendimiento entre nacionalistas y no nacionalistas y al reconocimiento efectivo de las víctimas del terrorismo, lo que le hizo merecedor de reconocimientos como el otorgado por la Fundación José Luis López de Lacalle o el Premio a la Tolerancia Maite Torrano.

El actual portavoz del Gobierno vasco, Bingen Zupiria, ha valorado la figura de Joseba Arregi, señalando que tuvo en "años difíciles grandes responsabilidades en la revitalización del euskera y de la cultura vasca".

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público