Estás leyendo: Fallece Miguel Ors, histórico periodista deportivo, a los 91 años

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Fallece Miguel Ors, histórico periodista deportivo, a los 91 años

Desde 1962 hasta 1977 presentó la sección de Deportes de la primera edición del Telediario, además de presentar el programa 'Estudio Estadio'.

Miguel Ors en una imagen de archivo.
Miguel Ors en una imagen de archivo.

europa press

El periodista deportivo Miguel Ors falleció este domingo a sus 91 años, dejando un gran legado y una carrera longeva en el mundo del periodismo deportivo, desde 1957 y hasta sus últimos días.

Ors nació en Barcelona el 31 de agosto de 1928 y trabajó en distintos medios españoles. Desde 1962 hasta 1977 presentó la sección de Deportes de la primera edición del Telediario, además de presentar el programa Estudio Estadio.

Con TVE ejerció de enviado especial a los grandes eventos del deporte, donde se ganó el cariño y respeto de compañeros y deportistas. El Real Madrid emitió este domingo un comunicado de pésame por la noticia que adelantó el diario La Razón, donde ejercía como columnista desde su fundación.

Ors trabajó también en radio y prensa escrita, subdirector de los diarios Pueblo y El Imparcial, en una larga trayectoria por la que fue reconocido con prestigiosos galardones como la Medalla al Mérito Deportivo, la Antena de Oro, el Premio Ondas o el Premio Nacional de Televisión Española.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze vuelve

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú