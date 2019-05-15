Fallece el obispo de Astorga, presidente de la comisión antipederastia 

El obispo de Astorga, Juan Antonio Menéndez, que presidía la comisión antipederastia constituida por la Iglesia para la prevención y protección de los abusos sexuales a menores, ha fallecido este miércoles a los 62 años a causa de un infarto.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes municipales, hasta el lugar se dirigió un equipo médico avisado por el 112 que trató de reanimar al prelado durante varios minutos sin conseguirlo hasta que finalmente falleció sobre las cinco de la tarde.
La Conferencia Episcopal lo puso al frente de la comisión encargada de elaborar una nueva normativa para la prevención de los abusos y la protección de los menores el pasado mes de octubre.
La decisión fue duramente criticada porque el obispo no expulsó al sacerdote José Manuel Ramos que cometió graves abusos sexuales en el Colegio Juan XXIII de la localidad zamorana de Puebla de Sanabria (Zamora) y otro caso en el seminario de La Bañeza (León).
