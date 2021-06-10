Fallece el Sargento del ejército de Tierra Rafael Gallart en un salto paracaidista en Cartagena

murcia
El sargento del Ejército de Tierra Rafael Gallart Martínez, de 34 años y natural de Hellín (Albacete), ha fallecido este jueves al caer al mar en un ejercicio de salto paracaidista sobre el agua en Cartagena (Murcia) durante el sexagésimo quinto curso de operaciones especiales, informa el Ministerio de Defensa.
Por circunstancias que se desconocen, el personal de seguridad encargado de recuperar a los saltadores lo ha hallado inconsciente, boca abajo y tras serle practicadas maniobras de reanimación pulmonar ha sido evacuado a un hospital, donde ha fallecido.
Había ingresado en el ejército en 2008 y ascendió a sargento en julio de 2020 después de ingresar en la Academia General Básica de Suboficiales, tras lo que fue destinado al tercio Alejandro Farnesio cuarto de la Legión en Ronda (Málaga).
Había participado en misiones en Afganistán, República Centroafricana y Senegal y tenía una Cruz al Mérito Militar con distintivo blanco.
