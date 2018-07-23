Público
Fallece una tercera persona en Galicia por la picadura de una avispa

El pasado día 14 falleció un hombre en Viveiro (Lugo) tras recibir la picadura de una avispa autóctona y cuatro días después falleció un anciano en O Porriño (Pontevedra) tras la picadura de una avispa velutina. Los tres eran alérgicos a este insecto.

Ejemplar de avispa velutina. / EFE

Un hombre de 65 años falleció este sábado por la tarde en San Cristovo de Cea (Ourense) por la picadura de una avispa, insecto al que era alérgico, con lo que se convierte en la tercera víctima mortal en Galicia por un suceso similar en menos de diez días.

El hombre se encontraba trabajando en una finca próxima a su vivienda cuando recibió la picadura de este insecto. Fue la propia familia la que le inyectó adrenalina antes de avisar al servicio de urgencias sanitarias 061.

Cuando llegaron los servicios de urgencias -que se habían desplazado en una ambulancia asistencial, una UVI móvil y un helicóptero- no pudieron hacer nada por salvar su vida pese a las maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar, han señalado fuentes sanitarias.

