Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Una mujer se lanza al vacío con su hijo en brazos de un sexto piso y fallecen ambos

La mujer residía desde hace al menos un año con su madre en Murcia, donde se trasladó a vivir desde Jaén tras separarse de su marido. No consta que la mujer hubiera sido atendida por los servicios sociales municipales ni por los de atención a víctimas de violencia machista.

Publicidad
Media: 1.80
Votos: 10
Vista del edificio de la calle Huerto Manu de Murcia, desde donde una mujer de 37 años se ha tirado desde un sexto piso con su hijo de 4 años en brazos. /EFE

Vista del edificio de la calle Huerto Manu de Murcia, desde donde una mujer de 37 años se ha tirado desde un sexto piso con su hijo de 4 años en brazos. /EFE

Una mujer de 37 años se ha lanzado al vacío desde un sexto piso, con su hijo de 4 años en brazos, y ambos han fallecido, ha informado el servicio de emergencias 112.

Una vecina llamó al teléfono 112 al escuchar sobre las 6 de la mañana el fuerte golpe en la calle y al asomarse por la ventana de su domicilio, observar a la mujer y al menor tendidos en la acera de la calle.

Los servicios sanitarios de emergencia no han podido salvar la mujer, que al parecer falleció en el acto, y el niño murió en el hospital Virgen de la Arrixaca de Murcia.

Al lugar del suceso se movilizaron patrullas de la Policía Local y de la Policía Nacional que investigan lo ocurrido en el domicilio, donde la mujer vivía con su madre y abuela del pequeño.

A falta de la investigación de la Policía Científica en el inmueble y de recabar la información de la familia, se baraja la hipótesis de que se trate de un suicidio ampliado.

La mujer no había sido atendida por los servicios sociales municipales ni por los de atención a víctimas de violencia machista.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad