Familiares acusan a la Generalitat de impedir el traslado de ancianos de residencias a hospitales

La gestión de las residencias sigue en evidencia debido a la emergencia sanitaria del coronavirus. Así lo han denunciado algunos familiares que señalan que la Generalitat habría impedido a las residencias el traslado de ancianos enfermos por la covid-19 a hospitales.
"Salud se ha negado a derivar casos al hospital". Esta es la frase que, según informa El País, los responsables de la residencia Ramon Berenguer, en Santa Coloma de Gramenet (Barcelonès) dieron a los familiares a través de un tablón de anuncios digital el pasado 30 de marzo.
"La dirección del centro ha puesto en conocimiento desde el primer momento al departamento de Salud la situación de aislamiento en la que se encuentran muchos residentes. Por ahora, y hasta hoy, el departamento de Salud se ha negado a cualquier derivación de casos positivos del centro a la red sanitaria, entendiendo que se encuentran bien atendidos en la residencia", explica la nota adelantada por el diario del grupo PRISA.
El Departamento de Salud de la Generalitat, sin embargo, niega que se haya dado ninguna orden de este tipo. Sin embargo, si que se difundió un protocolo con el que, dada la situación de colapso, se daba luz verde a limitar la ventilación mecánica para pacientes mayores de 8o años, al ser estos los que menos posibilidades tenían de sobrevivir al virus.
