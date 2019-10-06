Público
Femen se encadena en Vistalegre para decir que Vox "amenaza la democracia"

La intención es expresar que la formación política "no puede dar ni un paso más". La Policía Nacional ha cortado sus cadenas con cizallas, les ha identificado después de ser cacheadas por agentes femeninas y les ha obligado a abandonar el lugar hacia las 8:00 horas 

Activistas de Femen encadenadas en Vistalegre. / Twitter.

Cuatro activistas del movimiento feminista Femen se han encadenado esta madrugada a las rejas del Palacio de Vistalegre, en el distrito madrileño de Carabanchel, para expresar su rechazo a la ideología "fascista, racista y homófoba" de Vox, partido que celebra un acto político en este lugar.

Una de las cuatro activistas que han participado en la "acción pacífica", Lara Alcázar, ha explicado a Efe que la intención de Femen es expresar que Vox "no puede dar ni un paso más" y que su ideología -ha dicho- "amenaza la democracia".

Según Alcázar, la Policía Nacional ha cortado sus cadenas con cizallas, les ha identificado después de ser cacheadas por agentes femeninas y les ha obligado a abandonar el lugar hacia las 8:00 horas, cuando ya habían comenzado a llegar al lugar varios autobuses con militantes de Vox.

Vox ha convocado este domingo un acto en Vistalegre para celebrar el aniversario de su irrupción en la escena política y lanzar la precampaña para las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.

Está previsto que en el acto participen Santiago Abascal, el secretario general del partido, Javier Ortega Smith; el portavoz en el Congreso, Iván Espinosa, y la presidenta del Vox en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.

