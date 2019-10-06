Femen se encadena en Vistalegre para decir que Vox "amenaza la democracia"

Cuatro activistas del movimiento feminista Femen se han encadenado esta madrugada a las rejas del Palacio de Vistalegre, en el distrito madrileño de Carabanchel, para expresar su rechazo a la ideología "fascista, racista y homófoba" de Vox, partido que celebra un acto político en este lugar.
Una de las cuatro activistas que han participado en la "acción pacífica", Lara Alcázar, ha explicado a Efe que la intención de Femen es expresar que Vox "no puede dar ni un paso más" y que su ideología -ha dicho- "amenaza la democracia".
Según Alcázar, la Policía Nacional ha cortado sus cadenas con cizallas, les ha identificado después de ser cacheadas por agentes femeninas y les ha obligado a abandonar el lugar hacia las 8:00 horas, cuando ya habían comenzado a llegar al lugar varios autobuses con militantes de Vox.
Vox ha convocado este domingo un acto en Vistalegre para celebrar el aniversario de su irrupción en la escena política y lanzar la precampaña para las elecciones generales del 10 de noviembre.
Está previsto que en el acto participen Santiago Abascal, el secretario general del partido, Javier Ortega Smith; el portavoz en el Congreso, Iván Espinosa, y la presidenta del Vox en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio.
