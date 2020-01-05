La Fiscalía investiga a la directora de los forenses de Melilla por embalsamar cadáveres sin permiso oficial

La directora Interina del Instituto de Medicina Legal de Melilla, Raquel Carbajo Ramos, ha embalsamado cadáveres sin el permiso oficial del Ministerio de Justicia. Carbajo firmó el acta de embalsamamiento de un hombre que murió ahogado en aguas próximas a la ciudad autónoma el 5 de noviembre de 2018 y del que realizó su autopsia. La práctica está expresamente prohibida para un forense al tratarse de dos actuaciones sobre el mismo cadáver y que una se haga como funcionario público -la autopsia- y otra como actividad privada.
Según recoge El Confidencial, el embalsamamiento se produjo el 13 de diciembre y en el acta de este aparece en tres ocasiones el número de colegiada de Carbajo Ramos y se especifica cual fue el método de embalsamamiento, que se realizó con la técnica del cateterismo vascular.
El proceso no se realizó con carácter urgente, ya que había pasado más de un mes desde la autopsia, que se practicó el 6 de noviembre. Fuentes de la Oficina de Conflictos de Intereses del Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública consideraron que se trataba de una intervención realizada "de manera excepcional y altruista ante la urgencia de la situación y la existencia de razones humanitarias y por supuesto sin ánimo de lucro".
Carbajo Ramos no puede desempeñar alguna otra actividad, profesión o cargo, público o privado al margen de su puesto de trabajo como directora. La directora del Instituto de Medicina Legal de Melilla habría reembolsado el dinero que cobró por esta práctica y dejó de hacer embalsamamientos ante la presentación de una denuncia ante la Fiscalía.
