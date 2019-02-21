El actor californiano Jussie Smolett, de 36 años, ha sido detenido por simular una agresión racista y homófoba el pasado 29 de enero. El intérprete de la serie Empire fingió el asalto, según los investigadores, para intentar aumentar el salario que recibe en la serie de FOX.
La Policía de Chicago mantiene la acusación contra el intérprete por sobornar a los dos presuntos atacantes "para aparentar ser víctima de una agresión de odio provocada por racistas y homófobos". El superintendente de la policía de Chicago, Eddie Johnson, en una rueda de prensa convocada tras la detención, afirmó con rotundidad que "Smollett se aprovechó del dolor y la ira por el racismo para relanzar su carrera", tal y como recoge Variety.
"Insinuar y organizar un crimen de odio de esta naturaleza es sencillamente despreciable. Uno se pregunta qué pasa por la mente de alguien para hacer algo así", concluyó el superintendente de la policía de Chicago.
En una reconstrucción de los hechos, se acusa a Smollett de pagar un total de 4.000 dólares a dos hermanos, Olabinjo y Abimbola Osundairo, para fingir una agresión mientras gritaban consignas racistas y homófobas. Tras dos días de interrogatorios, ambos individuos confesaron que conocían al actor antes de la agresión y que le atacaron con una soga y con cloro mientras gritaban las iniciales 'MAGA', en referencia al eslogan de Donald Trump, "Make America Great Again". Los registros telefónicos efectuados durante la investigación dejaban claro que Smollet y los presuntos agresores "hablaron bastante antes del incidente, después del incidente y mientras estaban fuera del país".
Pese a las acusaciones que pesan contra el actor, los responsables de Empire y 20th Century Fox se mantienen a la espera de las decisiones que tome la justicia: "Entendemos la gravedad del asunto y respetamos el proceso legal. Estamos evaluando la situación y considerando nuestras opciones". FOX estaba ya barajando la posiblidad de apartar o reducir al mínimo la aparición de Smollett en la quinta temporada de Empire, aún en fase de producción.
La Policía de Chicago ha exigido al actor que "debería disculparse con la ciudad a la que ha manchado con sus actos, y que reembolse a la ciudad los fondos que se han dedicado a la investigación de este ataque fingido".
