El Frente Polisario se ofrece a la UE para negociar la pesca en las aguas del Sáhara Occidental

Oubi Buchraya Bachir, representante saharaui ante la Unión Europea, tiende su mano para "ayudar a los pescadores españoles" y advierte de que "si la UE quiere seguir haciendo negocios en el Sáhara Occidental" deberá negociar con el Frente Polisario.

Rueda de prensa en Madrid de los representantes del Frente Polisario, tras la sentencia del TGUE que reconoce su soberanía sobre los recursos naturales del Sáhara Occidental.
Rueda de prensa en Madrid de los representantes del Frente Polisario, tras la sentencia del TGUE que reconoce su soberanía sobre los recursos naturales del Sáhara Occidental. J.J. Guillén / EFE

El Frente Polisario ha tendido su mano a los agentes económicos españoles que puedan verse perjudicados por la última sentencia del Tribunal General de la Unión Europea (TGUE) que anula los acuerdos pesqueros y agrícolas entre Marruecos y Europa. En declaraciones a los medios este viernes, Oubi Buchraya Bachir, representante saharaui ante la Unión Europea, ha valorado positivamente la "victoria" judicial y se ha ofrecido, en esta nueva etapa, a negociar con Bruselas y el resto de potencias sobre la pesca.

"Nos importan mucho los intereses de los pescadores españoles. Estamos dispuestos a ayudar, pero dentro de los marcos establecidos en esta última sentencia. Si la Unión Europea quiere seguir haciendo negocios en el Sáhara Occidental ya saben a quién se tienen que dirigir, al Frente Polisario, que es el único representante jurídico capaz de dar consentimiento sobre los recursos del Sáhara", ha advertido Bachir.

El dirigente saharaui ha hecho hincapié en varias ocasiones en la necesidad de "encontrar una fórmula para ayudar a los pescadores españoles", pero siempre dentro del margen legal emanado de la última sentencia del 29 de septiembre, que reconoce que los recursos del Sáhara Occidental pertenecen a su pueblo, representado ante las instituciones internacionales por el Frente Polisario. "Tenemos toda nuestra voluntad puesta en ayudar", ha agregado.

