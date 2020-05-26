madridActualizado:
La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) prevé que los cielos estarán nubosos o con intervalos de nubes, con chubascos y tormentas, en la zona centro de la Península y en el entorno de los sistemas Central e Ibérico, que tenderán a remitir al final de la tarde.
Las lluvias serán más probables e intensas en áreas próximas al sistema Central y suroeste del sistema Ibérico, donde pueden ser localmente fuertes y con granizo. Con baja probabilidad, no se descarta algún chubasco o tormenta en La Rioja, este de Navarra y en el resto de Aragón. En el resto del país, predominará cielo poco nuboso o despejado. Y con posibles calimas en Canarias.
En este sentido, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Cáceres, Madrid tendrán avisos amarillo (riesgo) por lluvia y tormentas. Y, en Andalucía, Granada, Cádiz y Almería y A Coruña en Galicia por fenómenos costeros. Igualmente, aunque con menos probabilidad, podrían darse precipitaciones, de forma más débil y aislada, en otros puntos del interior del cuadrante nordeste peninsular, interior del Levante y sierras orientales andaluzas.
Asimismo, se prevé predominio de poco nuboso o con algunas nubes altas en el resto del país, aunque se formarán nubes de evolución diurna en otras zonas del interior peninsular. Y se esperan intervalos de nubes bajas en el área del Estrecho, Melilla y, a primeras horas, en el interior de Galicia y Cantábrico, sin descartar algunos bancos de niebla.
Las temperaturas diurnas aumentarán en los extremos norte y este peninsulares y en Baleares, descenderán en ambas mesetas y permanecerán sin cambios en el resto. Los valores se mantendrán significativamente altos en Canarias, donde pueden superar los 32ºC en algunos puntos.
Por último, el viento será del noreste en el noroeste peninsular, litoral sureste, Baleares y en Canarias, que será fuerte en el litoral gallego. Del este en el resto de la mitad sur, con levante fuerte en el litoral de Almería y Cádiz, y con intervalos de muy fuerte en el Estrecho. Flojo en el resto.
