GRANADAActualizado:
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) ha confirmado la pena de prisión permanente revisable para Ana Julia Quezada por la muerte en febrero de 2018 de Gabriel Cruz en la localidad almeriense de Níjar.
El alto tribunal, según ha anunciado este jueves en un comunicado, ha desestimado tanto los recursos de la acusación particular como de la Fiscalía y ha estimado parcialmente el de la defensa, por lo que ha sido absuelta de los dos delitos de lesiones psíquicas y ha mantenido los dos delitos contra la integridad moral.
El tribunal rechaza, de esta manera, la nulidad del juicio y la repetición del mismo solicitada tanto por la defensa como por la acusación particular, y considera que no hubo parcialidad en las instrucciones dadas por la magistrada presidente al Jurado, indicaciones que los magistrados del TSJA califican de "correctas, útiles y adecuadas"
