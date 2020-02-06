Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Superior de Andalucía confirma la prisión permanente revisable para Ana Julia Quezada

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

GABRIEL CRUZ El Tribunal Superior de Andalucía confirma la prisión permanente revisable para Ana Julia Quezada

Los magistrados rechazan la nulidad del juicio y la repetición del mismo solicitada tanto por la defensa como por la acusación particular.

Ana Julia reconoce que mató al pequeño Gabriel en su declaración ante el juez
Ana Julia Quezada durante el juicio que se celebró por matar al niño Gabriel Cruz. /EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

GRANADA

Actualizado:

EFE

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía (TSJA) ha confirmado la pena de prisión permanente revisable para Ana Julia Quezada por la muerte en febrero de 2018 de Gabriel Cruz en la localidad almeriense de Níjar.

El alto tribunal, según ha anunciado este jueves en un comunicado, ha desestimado tanto los recursos de la acusación particular como de la Fiscalía y ha estimado parcialmente el de la defensa, por lo que ha sido absuelta de los dos delitos de lesiones psíquicas y ha mantenido los dos delitos contra la integridad moral.

El tribunal rechaza, de esta manera, la nulidad del juicio y la repetición del mismo solicitada tanto por la defensa como por la acusación particular, y considera que no hubo parcialidad en las instrucciones dadas por la magistrada presidente al Jurado, indicaciones que los magistrados del TSJA califican de "correctas, útiles y adecuadas"

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú