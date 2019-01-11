La Generalitat retira la custodia a los padres del bebé ingresado en la UCI por una paliza

La Generalitat ha retirado la custodia a los padres del bebé de dos meses ingresado en la UCI desde hace siete días por una paliza. Esta semana había abierto un expediente para investigar la asistencia previa que ha recibido el menor, maltratado por su padre, que ha sido detenido y que ha reconocido los hechos .
El bebé está ingresado en el Hospital Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona a consecuencia de una paliza propinada por su padre, un joven de 21 años que ha sido detenido por los Mossos d'Esquadra. Sufre un hematoma en la cabeza, un brazo fracturado y también "cinco costillas rotas con callo", lo que indica signos de maltratos anteriores, han explicado las mismas fuentes.
Fue la madre, una joven de 18 años, la que llevó el niño al hospital. Tras el ingreso, el centro activó el protocolo contra el maltrato, que condujo a la detención este jueves del padre del bebé.
A principios de semana los médicos empezaron a sospechar de que el niño había sufrido maltratos, e interrogaron a los padres, que negaron los hechos aduciendo que probablemente el niño se había dado "algunos golpes".
Según informa la Generalitat, el Govern ha emprendido varias acciones ante el presunto maltrato grave al menor, después que los profesionales sanitarios activaran inmediatamente este jueves el Protocolo marco de actuaciones contra el maltrato a niños y adolescentes y alertaran a la Dirección General de Atención a la Infancia y la Adolescencia (DGAIA) y al juzgado de guardia.
El Departamento de Salud, a través de la Dirección General de Ordenación y Regulación Sanitaria, ha abierto esta semana un expediente para investigar la asistencia previa que ha recibido el bebé en diferentes centros en las últimas semanas sin que ninguna diera la voz de alarma.
A su vez, el Departamento de Trabajo, Asuntos Sociales y Familias, a través de la DGAIA, ha iniciado las medidas de protección necesarias, ha abierto un expediente de desamparo y ha asumido la tutela del niño. Por otra parte, la conselleria se ha personado como acusación particular en el caso en defensa de los derechos del menor.
