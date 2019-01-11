Público
Paliza a un bebé de dos años Un bebé de dos meses, ingresado en la UCI tras una paliza de su padre

El agresor, que ha sido detenido por los Mossos en el Maresme (Barcelona), se trata de un hombre de 21 años al que la policía acusa de cometer un delito de violencia física y otro de lesiones.

Imagen de archivo del hospital Vall d´Hebron / EUROPA PRESS

Un bebé de dos meses permanece ingresado en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) del Hospital de la Vall d'Hebron, en Barcelona, tras recibir una paliza de su padre, según ha adelantado TV3. El agresor, que ha sido detenido por los Mossos en el Maresme, se trata de un hombre de 21 años al que la policía acusa de cometer un delito de violencia física y otro de lesiones.

La madre, de la que por el momento se desconoce el estado en el que se encuentra, llevó al niño al hospital y una vez allí el centro activó el protocolo contra el maltrato. Las autoridades han abierto una investigación para aclarar los hechos. 

