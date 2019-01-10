Los dirigentes de Unidos Podemos se han reunido este jueves con la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, para mitigar las diferencias con el pacto presupuestario. Tras el encuentro de tres horas, fuentes del grupo confederal aseguran que "la visión general parece adecuada". Sin embargo, aún mantienen "dudas" sobre el cumplimiento de todas las medidas que pactaron Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias.
El partido morado también explica que Hacienda ha facilitado "información" y "datos" sobre el proyecto que se aprobará en el Consejo de Gobierno este viernes. Pero no han podido revisar el borrador completo por lo que no pueden garantizar que "todavía" no tienen "garantías" de que las medidas más importantes estén contempladas en él.
Fuentes del grupo confederal explican a Público que todavía tienen "dudas" de que se lleven a cabo las medidas que no dependen del ministerio de Hacienda. Desde las negociaciones para sellar un pacto presupuestario, las principales diferencias se han dado entre el partido morado y la ministra Nadia Calviño.
