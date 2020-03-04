madridActualizado:
El conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, desde el atril del Parlament ha confirmado la muerte de dos miembros pertenecientes al cuerpo de Bomberos de la Generalitat en Georgia. Buch ha trasladado sus condolencias a los familiares de los tres fallecidos, así como a los compañeros de los dos bomberos que han perdido la vida, desde el atril del Parlament.
En un comunicado en Twitter, Bomberos de la Generalitat han confirmado la muerte de dos miembros del cuerpo en un "grave accidente de montaña" en Caucas (Georgia), han avanzado que estaban adscritos a los parques de Sort (Lleida) y Pont de Suert (Lleida) y han dado su "sincero pésame a sus familias, amistades y al resto de compañeros y compañeras".
El alcalde de Sort, Raimon Monterde, ha apuntado que las víctimas eran vecinas de la capital del Pallars Sobirà y de Soriguera, y que convocará un pleno para decretar días de luto oficial.
Los Mossos d'Esquadra, también en su cuenta de Twitter, han retuiteado el mensaje de los Bomberos y han expresado su pésame a familiares y amigos y han enviado "ánimos" al cuerpo de Bomberos.
