Getafe aprueba una moción para evitar el exterminio de cotorras y palomas

El Ayuntamiento de Getafe ha aprobado en el Pleno una moción impulsada por Podemos para retirar el pliego de condiciones de adjudicación de un servicio de control de plaga que iba a permitir exterminar palomas y cotorras.
La moción ha sido aprobada con los votos a votos a favor de Podemos y con la abstención de PSOE y Ciudadanos.
“Hay que garantizar el control de la población de especies y también la superpoblación de especies de aves autóctonas, como algunas subespecies de palomas”, manifestó Daniel Pérez, concejal de Podemos.
De esta forma, el Ayuntamiento de Getafe buscará otras fórmulas para el control de plagas que se base, en gran medida, en la elaboración de censos poblacionales, la retirada de los nidos que supongan riesgos y la esterilización de los machos.
