Estás leyendo: El Gordo de Navidad: el 72897

Público
Público
lotería de navidad

El Gordo de Navidad: el 72897

Segundo Premio: 06095, tercer Premio: 52.472, cuarto Premio: 38.341 y 75.981. 

Alexander René Herrera canta el 72.897, agraciado con el Gordo del Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad.
Alexander René Herrera canta el 72.897, agraciado con el Gordo del Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad. J.J. Guillén / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El Sorteo Extraordinario de la Lotería de Navidad de 2020 pasará a la historia por celebrarse sin público y con unas medidas especiales por el protocolo anticovid.

Consulta aquí si tus números han sido premiados. 

Primer Premio: 72897

El 'Gordo' de Navidad, dotado con 4.000.000 euros a la serie, ha caído en Punta Umbría (Huelva), Reus (Tarragona), Granada, Madrid, Boñar (León), O Grove (Pontevedra), Bilbao(Vizcaya), Granadilla de Abona (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), Javea (Alicante), Cáceres, El Puerto de Santamaría (Cádiz), Córdoba, Haría (Las Palmas), Madrid, San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Vigo (Pontevedra), O Porriño (Pontevedra), Salamanca, Bonavista (Tarragona), Oliva (Valencia), Alfara del Patriarca (Valencia) y Zamora.

El número fue cantado a las 12:02 horas en el sexto alambre de la sexta tabla, por Unai Barón Maldonado y Alexaner René Herrera, que previamente habían cantado un quinto y el primer cuarto.

Segundo Premio: 06095

El segundo Premio, dotado con 1.250.000 euros a la serie, ha sido el más perezoso de los grandes premiados saliendo a las 13:08 del bombo.

Este Premio se ha repartido en Alcalá de Henares (Madrid), Gandía (Valencia), Pinoso (Alicante), Badalona (Barcelona), Palau-Solità i Plegemans (Barcelona), Crevillente (Alicante), Elda (Alicante), Madrid, Callosa de Segura (Alicante), Palma de Mallorca (Baleares), Barcelona, Vallirana (Barcelona), Ferrol (A Coruña), León, Lleida, San Pedro del Pinatar (Murcia), Murcia, Isla Mayor (Sevilla), Manises (Valencia), Barakaldo (Vizcaya).

En la administración de "Doña Manolita" de Madrid festejan haber vendido décimos del premio gordo que ha recaído en el número 72.897, dotado con cuatro millones de euros por serie (400.000 euros por décimo). David Fernández / EFE

Tercer Premio: 52472

El tercer premio del Sorteo de Lotería de Navidad de 2020, premiado con 500.000 euros, se ha cantado hacia las 8:50 de la mañana y se ha vendido en Torrevieja (Alicante), Antas (Almería); Sant Boi de Llobregat, Santa Margarida de Montbui y Terrassa (Barcelona); Barbate (Cádiz), Peñarroya-Pueblonuevo (Córdoba), Cuenca; Anglès y Ripoll (Girona); Sahagún (León); Madrid, Ourense, Toledo; y Arroyo de la Enconmienda (Valladolid).

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público