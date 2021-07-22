El Govern balear defiende la actuación de la directora de Salut Pública en el confinamiento de los estudiantes del macrobrote

madridActualizado:
La directora general de Salut Pública de Balears, Maria Antònia Font, tendrá que tendrá que declarar por el confinamiento forzoso de los estudiantes que estaban de viaje de fin de curso en Mallorca y los cuales originaron un macrobrote de más de 4.000 positivos por coronavirus en diferentes Comunidades Autónomas.
La consellera de Presidencia e Igualdad, Mercedes Garrido, al finalizar el pleno del Consell LGTBI ha asegurado que asumen la citación de Font "con absoluta tranquilidad, respeto hacia la acción de la justicia y una total colaboración con la jueza". El Govern no se plantea ni el cese ni la dimisión de Font y Garrido asevera que las decisiones que tomaron fueron las únicas que la legislación vigente les brindaba. "Hoy haríamos lo mismo" ha afirmado la consellera.
También ha hablado sobre ello la consellera de Salut, Patricia Gómez, la cual ha agradecido el apoyo a otras direcciones generales del Estado y al Ministerio de Sanidad. "Los que llevamos más de un año y medio gestionando la pandemia sabemos de la dificultad que conlleva" ha declarado Gómez, según recoge Última Hora.
Un ejemplo de este apoyo lo da la portavoz del Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha, Blanca Fernández, que ha deseado "lo mejor" a la directora general de Salud Pública del Gobierno de Baleares, Maria Antònia Font, y considera "incomprensible" que haya sido imputada por "proteger vidas", según publica Europa Press.
