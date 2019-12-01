@GretaThunberg GRETA: DO NOT accept the LITIO battery car from the Junta de Extremadura. This is what they want to do in Cáceres to manufacture the batteries of electric cars. You decide Greta! @EPExtremadura @hoyextremadura @el_pais @EfeExtremadura https://t.co/OS3cEukf4y pic.twitter.com/IIecv6u0ib