Hallado un cadáver amputado en el río Ebro a su paso por Tortosa

Aunque se le ha practicado la autopsia, de momento lo único que se sabe de la víctima es que es un hombre de entre 40 y 50 años de edad que recibió dos tiros por la espalda y al que le amputaron las extremidades.

El río Ebro.
Vista parcial de río Ebro.

La Guardia Civil investiga la identidad del cadáver que apareció el pasado sábado por la tarde en el río Ebro, a la altura de la localidad Campredó, cerca de Tortosa, con dos tiros en la espalda así como con las extremidades amputadas.

Aunque se le ha practicado la autopsia, de momento lo único que se sabe de la víctima es que es un hombre de entre 40 y 50 años de edad. El hallazgo del cuerpo fue gestionada inicialmente por los Mossos, pero es finalmente la Guardia Civil quien se encarga de la investigación del caso, como cuerpo competente en el tramo final del río Ebro.

El juzgado de Tortosa ha ordenado el secreto de sumario sobre el caso.

