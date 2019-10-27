Hacienda reclama 1.300 euros a una mujer por 40 euros de premio que su hijo con discapacidad ganó en un concurso

La madre de un joven con discapacidad que se presentó a un concurso de disfraces en Carnaval de un pueblo de Galicia y que ganó un premio de 42,86 euros tendrá que devolver ahora, cuatro años después, 1.343,20 euros según recoge La Voz de Galicia.
La cantidad se corresponde con la percepción anual, correspondiente al 2015, de los 100 euros que le deducen cada mes por descendiente con discapacidad. En la notificación que, el pasado mes de julio, recibió de la Agencia Tributaria, se califica de "improcedentes" los 1.200 euros, que, en 2015, se le abonaron de manera anticipada por la deducción a la que tiene derecho la mujer, Paz Buján.
Esto sucede porque tras el ingreso bancario del premio del Carnaval del Concello de Melide, el organismo adscrito al Ministerio de Hacienda obligó a presentar la declaración de la renta del joven, ya que la obtención de ese premio se considera una ganancia patrimonial no exenta de tributar.
En esa declaración se arrojan "rentas por un volumen superior a 1.800 euros", lo que se traduce, tal y cómo puede leerse en la notificación, en "que no cumple los requisitos establecidos para generar el derecho al mínimo por descendiente y, por consiguiente, al mínimo por discapacidad". El premio fue lo que obligó al hijo de Paz Buján a presentar una declaración de la renta de la que está exento.
Para la mujer, este reembolso que se le reclama es "injusto y desproporcionado, ya que los ingresos son los derivados del centro ocupacional", aunque ya ha asumido que tendrá que pagar.
