Hallada muerta una mujer con aparentes signos de violencia en Zaragoza

Una mujer ha sido hallada muerta con aparentes signos de violencia este sábado, 18 de agosto, junto a uno de los aerogeneradores ubicados en el puerto de la localidad zaragozana de Sos del Rey Católico.
Según ha informado la Guardia Civil, sobre las 1.15 horas, a través de 112 Aragón, se ha recibido en la Central Operativa de Servicios una llamada telefónica de un operario de aerogeneradores, que ha comunicado haber encontrado el cadáver de una mujer con signos de violencia, en el puerto de la localidad, junto a la carretera que une Castilliscar y Sos.
Al lugar se ha trasladado una patrulla de seguridad ciudadana del Puesto de Guardia Civil de Sos del rey Católico y agentes del Equipo de Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil de Ejea de os Caballeros, que se hará cargo de la investigación. El médico de la localidad no ha certificado que se trate de una muerte natural.
