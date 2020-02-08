Lugo
El cadáver de una mujer de mediana edad con heridas de arma blanca ha sido encontrado en un piso del barrio As Gándaras de Lugo, han confirmado este sábado a Efe fuentes policiales.
La madre de la víctima alertó sobre las 22.00 horas del viernes del hallazgo del cuerpo, que estaba en una vivienda de la Rúa da Cerradura.
Las fuentes han confirmado a Efe que, con los indicios de que disponen los investigadores, todas las hipótesis están abiertas salvo la del robo.
El juzgado de instrucción número 2 se ha hecho cargo de la investigación y ha decretado el levantamiento del cadáver, así como el secreto de sumario.
La policía ha tomado declaración para avanzar en las pesquisas a vecinos, familiares y allegados de la víctima.
