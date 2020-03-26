Hallan el cadáver de una mujer con signos de violencia en León

león
El cadáver de una mujer de mediana edad que presentaba una herida de arma blanca fue localizado la noche de este miércoles en una vivienda de la calle Obispo Almarcha del barrio del Ejido, en León, según han confirmado este jueves a Efe fuentes de la investigación.
La Subdelegación del Gobierno ha confirmado el asesinato de la mujer pero se ha limitado a informar de que se ha producido de forma violenta sin entrar en más precisiones.
La Policía Nacional se ha hecho cargo de la investigación y por el momento no se descarta ninguna hipótesis, tanto si el suceso de debió a un episodio de violencia machista o a otras causas aún por determinar.
Según ha podido saber Efe de fuentes de la investigación, los vecinos escucharon poco antes de la medianoche a la víctima discutir con un hombre, del que, en principio, se sospecha que pueda ser el supuesto autor de la agresión que acabó con la vida de la mujer, por lo que se ha establecido un dispositivo para tratar de localizarlo.
