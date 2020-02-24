Estás leyendo: Hallan el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer desaparecida en Estepona

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Hallan el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer desaparecida en Estepona

La vecina de 49 años del municipio malagueño estaba en paradero desconocido desde el pasado 6 de febrero.

ÚLTIMA HORA
ÚLTIMA HORA

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

estepona

europa press

El cuerpo sin vida de la mujer desaparecida en el municipio malagueño de Estepona el pasado 6 de febrero fue hallado este domingo por la mañana en la localidad, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Según han precisado las mismas fuentes, el cuerpo de la mujer fue encontrado sobre las 10.30 horas del domingo, 23 de febrero, en el Carril camino Las Colchas, sin que por el momento se conozcan más datos. Se está pendiente del informe de la autopsia.

A la mujer, de 49 años, se le perdió la pista el 6 de febrero en la localidad malagueña de Estepona, y tal como se difundió entonces, vestía chandal ocuro y chaqueta de color negro la última vez que se le vio.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú