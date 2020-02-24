Hallan el cuerpo sin vida de la mujer desaparecida en Estepona

estepona
El cuerpo sin vida de la mujer desaparecida en el municipio malagueño de Estepona el pasado 6 de febrero fue hallado este domingo por la mañana en la localidad, según han informado fuentes policiales.
Según han precisado las mismas fuentes, el cuerpo de la mujer fue encontrado sobre las 10.30 horas del domingo, 23 de febrero, en el Carril camino Las Colchas, sin que por el momento se conozcan más datos. Se está pendiente del informe de la autopsia.
A la mujer, de 49 años, se le perdió la pista el 6 de febrero en la localidad malagueña de Estepona, y tal como se difundió entonces, vestía chandal ocuro y chaqueta de color negro la última vez que se le vio.
