Un hombre se enfrenta a la policía con dos catanas y le reducen atropellándole

Han detenido al varón tras efectuar dos disparos al aire para tratar de que depusiera su actitud.

Un momento del vídeo.
Un momento del momento en el que la Policía detiene al hombre. | Twittter

madrid

Actualizado:

agencias | público

La Policía Nacional ha detenido este viernes en Moratalaz (Madrid) a un varón que intentó agredir a los agentes con dos catanas, han informado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 13.45 horas en la calle Hacienda de Pavones. Una unidad del Samur-Protección Civil solicitó apoyo policial porque había llamado un hombre que estaba en plena calle con actitud agresiva.

Cuando llegó un indicativo policial, el hombre estaba paseando sin camiseta por el medio de la calle, gritando y con una catana en cada mano. Como no deponía su actitud, llegaron al lugar agentes de la Unidad de Intervención Policial (UIP), que efectuaron dos disparos al aire para tratar de que depusiera su actitud.

Como tampoco así lograron que soltara los sables, de un metro cada uno, dos coches policiales le encerraron, momento en el que arremetió y dañó sus lunas. Consiguió escaparse pero luego la patrulla de antidisturbios le atrapó atropellándole y conduciéndolo hasta otro coche aparcado en la calle, al que también golpeó sus cristales. Finalmente, el resto de los agentes le detuvieron tras quedar bloqueado entre dos vehículos.

