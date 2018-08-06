​Un hombre fallece ante la falta de médicos en un centro de Pontevedra donde esperaba a ser atendido

Un hombre de 65 años falleció el pasado sábado en el punto de atención continuada (PAC) de A Estrada (Pontevedra) mientras esperaba ser atendido, según informaron a Efe fuentes del Servicio Gallego de Salud (Sergas).
El paciente, enfermo de párkinson, acudió el sábado por la tarde al PAC de A Estrada y en ese momento no se encontraban la médico ni la enfermera que estaban de turno porque atendían en su domicilio a otro paciente que acabó siendo trasladado al hospital de Santiago.
Mientras aguardaba a ser atendido, sufrió un desvanecimiento y fue atendido por una auxiliar de enfermería que estaba en ese momento en la sala de espera al tiempo que se dio aviso al 061. A los diez minutos, concreta el Sergas, llegaron los profesionales sanitarios del PAC, que continuaron con las maniobras de reanimación cardiopulmonar avanzada, pero no pudieron evitar el fallecimiento del hombre.
Las fuentes consultadas indican que el pasado sábado se intentó, sin éxito, contar con dos médicos para el punto de atención continuada de A Estrada. Sostienen desde el Sergas que el problema para cubrir bajas imprevistas de los facultativos durante el verano es generalizado y que durante el resto del año no hay problemas en este sentido.
El personal de los PAC de Galicia vienen denunciando en las últimas semanas la falta de cobertura de las bajas imprevistas y las limitaciones del disfrute de las vacaciones o de licencias durante el periodo estival. A mediados de julio, una treintena de trabajadores de los PAC del área de Vigo denunciaban que si un médico está indispuesto o no puede ir a trabajar, nadie cubre su baja, citando casos concretos en Moaña, Redondela, A Guarda y O Porriño.
