Un hombre mata a su hermana, de la que tenía una orden de alejamiento 

jaén
La Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación interna por las circunstancias que rodean a la muerte en Mancha Real (Jaén) de una mujer de 53 años degollada este viernes presuntamente por su hermano, de 52 años, y que tenía una orden de alejamiento, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la investigación.
La Guardia Civil ha revisado lo sucedido -como ocurre siempre en este tipo de sucesos- y ha comprobado que había una orden de alejamiento del agresor hacia la víctima. El juicio del quebrantamiento de dicha orden se ha celebrado esta misma mañana, quedando pendiente de sentencia.
Según ha informado a Europa Press el Servicio de Emergencias Sanitarias 112 Andalucía, ha sido sobre las 17.50 horas cuando han recibido una llamada de la Policía Local de Mancha Real alertando del suceso en la calle Castilla, dando traslado a su vez a la Guardia Civil.
El hermano de la víctima se entregó en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil. Según las primeras indagaciones, la muerte se produjo en el transcurso de una discusión entre los hermanos. Fuentes de la investigación han señalado que tenían problemas familiares desde años atrás por cuestiones económicas.
Desde el 112 se dio aviso a la Guardia Civil y a los servicios sanitarios, que se personaron en el lugar pero sin poder hacer nada para reanimar a la mujer, por lo que se han limitado a certificar la muerte.
Seguidamente el hermano de la víctima, que se había dado a la fuga del lugar de los hechos, se ha entregado en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil en Mancha Real, donde se instruyen las correspondientes diligencias.
