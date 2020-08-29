Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su mujer en Águilas

Violencia machista Un hombre mata a su mujer en Águilas

Tras cometer el homicidio, el autor de los hechos ha huido del lugar. La Guardia Civil ha iniciado un dispositivo de búsqueda para detener al asesino.

Un hombre de 45 años de edad ha matado en la tarde de este sábado a su mujer, de 41 años de edad, tras apuñalarla varias veces en la localidad de Águilas (Murcia).

Fuentes cercanas al caso han señalado que los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 20.30 horas, cuando el marido ha asestado varias puñaladas a su esposa. Ambos son de nacionalidad marroquí.

Tras cometer el homicidio, el autor de los hechos ha huido del lugar donde se ha producido el apuñalamiento mortal en un turismo.

La Guardia Civil ha iniciado un dispositivo de búsqueda para detener al asesino en un este nuevo caso de violencia de género.

