Estás leyendo: Un hombre mata a su pareja de un disparo junto a la puerta de un colegio en Málaga

Público
Público

Violencia machista Un hombre mata a su pareja de un disparo junto a la puerta de un colegio en Málaga

El presunto asesino se habría suicidado inmediatamente después utilizando el mismo arma. 

Fotografía de archivo de un cartel durante una manifestación contra la violencia machista.
Fotografía de archivo de un cartel durante una manifestación contra la violencia machista.

MÁLAGA

Actualizado:

Un hombre ha matado este jueves a su pareja sentimental con un disparo de escopeta en la puerta de un colegio de Málaga capital y luego se ha suicidado con el mismo arma. La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer las circunstancias en las que se ha producido el asesinato de la mujer, de 46 años, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Los hechos han ocurrido sobre las 9:00 en la calle Fernán Núñez de Málaga. No constan denuncias previas de violencia de género entre las partes, según ha confirmado la Policía, que ha precisado que la víctima y su pareja, de 55 años, convivían desde hacía dos años.

El servicio de emergencias 112 ha recibido alrededor de una decena de llamadas alertando de que se habían producido disparos en la vía pública y que podría haber dos fallecidos, por lo que inmediatamente el centro coordinador activó a la Policía Nacional, Policía Local y Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES).

El 016 atiende a todas las víctimas de violencia machista las 24 horas del día y en 52 idiomas diferentes al igual que el correo 016-online@igualdad.gob.es. La llamada es gratuita y no deja rastro en la factura telefónica. aunque sí hay que eliminarla del registro del teléfono.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público