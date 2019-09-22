Público
Un hombre mata a su pareja en Mallorca

El agresor le ha ocasionado a la mujer cinco heridas con un "elemento corto punzante" en el tórax y el abdomen. Ya ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil. 

Imagen de recurso de un coche de la Guardia Civil. GUARDIA CIVIL

Una mujer de 59 años, de nacionalidad alemana, ha muerto sobre las 8.30 horas de la mañana asesinada por su pareja que le ha clavado un objeto punzante en el tórax y el abdomen en la Colònia de Sant Jordi, en el municipio mallorquín de Ses Salines.

El hombre ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil. El agresor le ha ocasionado a la mujer cinco heridas con un "elemento corto punzante" en el tórax y el abdomen que le han producido una gran hemorragia secundaria con heridas incompatibles con la vida, ha informado el 061.

El personal de emergencias ha realizado sin éxito maniobras de reanimación y ha confirmado el fallecimiento de la mujer. El suceso ha ocurrido en un domicilio de la Avenida Primavera de la Colònia de Sant Jordi.

Sacramento Roca era hasta ahora la última asesinada por violencia machista en Baleares. Tenía 36 años cuando murió acuchillada por su expareja mientras se encontraba en su lugar de trabajo el 16 de noviembre de 2018.

Un total de 33 mujeres han sido asesinadas por violencia machista en Baleares desde 2003.

