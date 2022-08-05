Newsletters

Estás leyendo: El homenaje en Madrid a las 13 Rosas y 43 Claveles, en directo

El homenaje en Madrid a las 13 Rosas y 43 Claveles, en directo

El PCE Madrid y las Juventudes Comunistas convocan en el cementerio del Este de Madrid en memoria de los 56 jóvenes militantes de las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas y del PCE asesinados ante la tapia del camposanto en 1939.

Homenaje a las Trece Rosas en el cementerio del Este de Madrid
Homenaje a las Trece Rosas en el cementerio del Este de Madrid. PÚBLICO

MADRID

Sigue en directo a partir de las 11:00 horas el acto-homenaje a las 13 Rosas y 43 Claveles convocado por el PCE Madrid y las Juventudes Comunistas, celebrado en el cementerio del Este de Madrid en memoria de los 56 jóvenes militantes de las Juventudes Socialistas Unificadas y del PCE asesinados por el régimen franquista en 1939.

