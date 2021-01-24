Estás leyendo: El Hospital Zendal prepara otro pabellón para disponer de 352 camas adicionales

La Comunidad de Madrid afirma que su intención es afrontar la tercera ola de la covid-19 con una estructura modular que dispondrá de unos 8 controles de enfermería de 48 camas cada uno.

El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, durante una visita al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal. - EFE
El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, durante una visita al Hospital Enfermera Isabel Zendal. Ballesteros / EFE

MADRID

EFE

La Comunidad de Madrid ha informado este domingo de que prepara el tercer pabellón del Hospital público Enfermera Isabel Zendal para que pueda contar a partir de la semana próxima con 352 camas de hospitalización.

En una nota de prensa, el Gobierno regional dice que este domingo permanecen ingresados en este centro hospitalario 417 pacientes, de ellos 360 atendidos en camas de hospitalización, 47 en cuidados intermedios y 10 en UCI.

Respecto a la habilitación del tercer pabellón del Zendal, la Comunidad dice que lo hace para afrontar la tercera ola de la covid-19 con una estructura modular que dispondrá de unos 8 controles de enfermería de 48 camas cada uno.

Según la Comunidad, la flexibilidad de este hospital "permite convertir en Cuidados Intermedios camas de hospitalización para afrontar el virus en el nivel clínico más adecuado, y precisa que será aumentado a un centenar el número de estas camas, lo cual permitirá tratar a más pacientes con técnicas no invasivas sin llegar a ser intubados y tratados en la UCI.

Desde que ingresó la primera paciente de covid-19 el 13 de diciembre pasado, el Zendal ha atendido a más de 1.000 pacientes y ha dado 627 altas, dice la nota. Según la Comunidad, el hospital tiene en funcionamiento 528 camas de hospitalización, 50 de cuidados intermedios y 16 de UCI con presión negativa y que permite el tratamiento cualquier virus. Actualmente trabajan 1.150 profesionales en el hospital, 973 de ellos sanitarios y 177 de servicios.

