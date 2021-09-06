Imputado por matar y desmembrar a hachazos a un caballo en Mallorca

madrid
Un hombre de 61 años está imputado por matar a un caballo a hachazos en una finca de Pollença (Mallorca), según recoge El Periódico. Los hechos sucedieron el pasado 9 de abril, cuando el equino metió tres de sus patas en un paso canadiense e impedía que los vehículos pudiesen circular. Según la investigación de la Guardia Civil, el dueño del animal tras saber lo que ocurría se desplazó al lugar donde mató a golpes en la cabeza al caballo, amputo las patas atrapadas entre las rejas y arrastró el cadáver 300 metros con un vehículo para después dejarlo tirado.
El hombre ha asegurado que lo hizo "para que no sufriera". Sin embargo, se le imputa un delito contra los animales domésticos penado hasta con un año y medio de cárcel. Además, ha sido denunciado ante la conselleria de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación por una infracción administrativa por vulnerar la ley de sanidad animal. El caso fue denunciado diez días después por unos excursionistas que encontraron el cuerpo en estado de putrefacción.
Actualmente el caso está en un juzgado de instrucción de Inca. Cuando se preguntó al dueño los motivos alegó: "Vi que tenía tres patas rotas y no podía salir del paso. Decidí sacrificar el animal en ese mismo momento para que no sufriera". Sin embargo, en el interrogatorio de la Guardia Civil se acogió a su derecho de no declarar.
