Incendio Un fallecido y casi una decena de heridos tras el incendio del hotel en Marbella 

El incendio ocurrido este viernes en el hotel Sisu de Puerto Banús, en el municipio malagueño de Marbella (Málaga), ha obligado a su desalojo y también al de un edificio colindante, según han confirmado fuentes policiales.

magen de los daños causados por el fuego en el hotel de Puerto Banús. / ÁLEX ZEA/EUROPA PRESS
madrid

Actualizado:

europa press

Una persona ha fallecido mientras trataba de escapar de las llamas del incendio ocurrido este viernes en el hotel Sisu de Puerto Banús, en el municipio malagueño de Marbella, que ha obligado a su desalojo y también al de un edificio colindante, según han confirmado fuentes policiales. 

Además, nueve personas han tenido que ser trasladadas al hospital por síntomas leves por inhalación de humo. Asimismo, la Policía Nacional está a la espera del informe de los bomberos sobre los hechos. Por el momento, se desconocen las circunstancias del suceso.

Por otro lado, el hotel tenía medio centenar de habitaciones ocupadas y a los clientes se les han realojado en otros establecimientos, según han confirmado fuentes municipales.

Los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 06.15 horas de este viernes. El sistema Emergencias 112 Andalucía ha recibido un aviso alertando del incendio, que ha tenido lugar en la calle Río Volga, en la zona de Nueva Andalucía. Según fuentes municipales, fue una unidad de la Policía Local, que estaba patrullando por la zona, la que detectó la columna de humo.

Hasta el lugar del incendio se han desplazado efectivos de los bomberos de Marbella, de la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias, de la Policía Nacional y de la Policía Local. Los operativos de emergencia, al que se ha unido Protección Civil, continúan trabajando coordinadamente en la zona.

12 camiones de bomberos 

En concreto, se han desplegado 12 camiones de bomberos de Marbella, además de que también han acudido refuerzos del Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Málaga, que han trabajado en todo el perímetro del hotel para luchar contra el fuego desde todos los frentes y para evitar que se propagara a la urbanización colindante, que fue desalojada.

Desde el CPB, en concreto, se han desplazado los efectivos de la zona 5 correspondiente a Manilva y Estepona. Así lo ha comunicado el diputado de Seguridad y Emergencias, Manuel Marmolejo, que ha explicado que un total de 15 bomberos dotados de tres vehículos de bomba urbana ligera se encuentran desde primera hora sofocando las llamas en el interior del inmueble que ya ha sido extinguido, efectuándose actualmente las labores de refresco.

