Logroño
El incendio forestal en el Monte Yerga, entre los municipios riojanos de Autol, Quel y Villarroya, continúa este lunes activo y sin controlar, aunque las condiciones de temperatura, humedad y viento son favorables, según han confirmado a Efe en el Gobierno de La Rioja.
Este incendio, que tiene un perímetro de 11 kilómetros, se inició a las 18:10 horas del domingo y se estima que hay unas 369 hectáreas afectadas, de las que 190 son arboladas.
El fuego no ha alcanzado a núcleos urbanos y se espera que continúe así.
En la zona trabajan ahora 85 efectivos de la administración autonómica en labores de extinción, coordinación y logística; y, desde las 23:30 horas del domingo, se sumaron 54 miembros de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).
A petición del Gobierno de La Rioja, la UME se ha unido a la extinción del fuego, con la posibilidad de que se puedan incorporar en las próximas horas hasta un centenar si fuera necesario.
Un total de seis medios aéreos han retomado esta mañana las labores de extinción del incendio, dado que, con la llegada de la noche, tuvieron que retirarse.
De este incendio, que es el primero de gran magnitud detectado en La Rioja durante esta temporada, aún no se han facilitado sus causas ni el número de focos que tiene.
