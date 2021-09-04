madrid
En España se han registrado desde enero hasta el 29 de agosto 74.260,32 hectáreas quemadas por incendios forestales, una cifra por encima de la media de la década, que fue de 68.548,02. Según datos del Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico (Miteco), es el quinto con más hectáreas quemadas en ese periodo y representa el 0,267 de superficie afectada en relación de la superficie nacional.
El peor año fue 2012 con 190.013,86 hectáreas arrasadas, seguido de 2019 (96.193,09 has), 2017 (87.196,06) y 2015 (74.911,24). Según los datos provisionales para este año proporcionados por las Comunidades Autónomas, se ha producido 2.333 incendios y 4.333 conatos, dando un total de 6.666 siniestros.
En relación a la vegetación destruida, resultaron dañadas 20.739,83 hectáreas de superficie arbolada y 34.807,33 hectáreas de matorral y monte abierto, así como 18.713,16 de pastos y dehesa.
Además, según el Miteco, en este periodo se han producido 19 grandes incendios, es decir, de más de 500 hectáreas destruidas.
Entre las zonas más afectadas por la pérdida de superficie forestal entre el 1 de enero al 29 de agosto de este año están comunidades interiores no costeras, excepto León y Zamora, (54,84 %), noroeste (29,32 %), Mediterráneo (11,61 %) y Canarias (4,23 %).
En cuanto a superficie arbolada: comunidades interiores (50,64 %), noroeste (22,06 %), Mediterráneo 14,74 %) y Canarias (12,56 %). Entre las áreas más afectadas por siniestros están: comunidades interiores (39 %), noroeste (38,76 %), Mediterráneo (21,74 %) y Canarias (0,50 %).
En lo que va de año, el incendio forestal más grande se produjo en agosto en Ávila, entre las localidades abulenses de Navalacruz y Cepeda de la Mora, con 22.037 hectáreas, según datos de la Junta de Castilla y León.
