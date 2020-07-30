OurenseActualizado:
Ningún núcleo de población se ve amenazado en estos momentos por el incendio forestal que sigue activo en el término municipal de Cualedro (Ourense) y que ha arrasado ya en torno a 1.000 hectáreas.
La Xunta informó de que permanece activada como medida preventiva la 'Situación' 2 en la parroquia de San Millao de dicho municipio debido a que ayer por la tarde el fuego se aproximó al núcleo de San Cristóbal, perteneciente al municipio limítrofe de Monterrei.
En este momento "no hay peligro para ningún núcleo de población", indica el Gobierno gallego en un comunicado difundido a primera hora de esta mañana. Un bombero forestal que participa en las labores de control y extinción del fuego tuvo que ser evacuado en la tarde de ayer en ambulancia tras sufrir un golpe de calor. El profesional trataba de sofocar las llamas en el núcleo de San Cristóbal, que fue desalojado debido a la proximidad del fuego a las casas.
Las últimas estimaciones afecta a una superficie provisional de unas 1.000 hectáreas
El fuego se registró ayer a las 14.15 horas y permanece activo, pero evoluciona favorablemente, señala la misma fuente, y según las últimas estimaciones afecta a una superficie provisional de unas 1.000 hectáreas, de las cuales hay parte agrícola y forestal.
Esta medición, precisa la Xunta, es provisional hasta que se perimetrice la superficie final afectada. Para la extinción de este incendio se han movilizado hasta ahora 1 técnico, 17 agentes, 51 brigadas, 17 motobombas, 3 palas, 11 helicópteros y 12 aviones. Además, participan también efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME).
El incendio de Monterrei
También en la provincia de Ourense está controlado desde las 11:52 horas de ayer el incendio en el término de Monterrei, parroquia de Flariz, que se inició el pasado viernes.
Según las últimas estimaciones, la superficie afectada es de 720 hectáreas, de ellas 450 forestales (400 rasas y 50 arboladas), y las restantes 270 hectáreas son agrícolas.
En la extinción de este incendio se han movilizado 4 técnicos, 33 agentes, 88 brigadas, 36 motobombas, 2 palas, 9 helicópteros y 12 aviones, y también participan efectivos de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias.
