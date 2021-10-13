Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada baja otros 4,6 puntos y se sitúa en los 41 casos mientras Sanidad suma 42 fallecidos

La incidencia acumulada baja otros 4,6 puntos y se sitúa en los 41 casos mientras Sanidad suma 42 fallecidos

Desde este lunes se han notificado 2.758 nuevos contagios de coronavirus. Actualmente hay 1.908 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 486 en una UCI.

Cuatro turistas visitan la Ciudad de las Artes y de las Ciencias durante el puente del Pilar.
Cuatro turistas visitan la Ciudad de las Artes y de las Ciencias durante el puente del Pilar. Kai Försterling / EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este miércoles, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas desde el lunes, 2.758 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 451 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 308 registrados el lunes, lo que eleva a 4.980.206 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 41,45 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, 4,63 puntos menos en comparación con los 46,08 notificado el lunes por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.

En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 42 más, de los cuales 80 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 86.869 personas.

Actualmente hay 1.908 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 486 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 160 ingresos y 81 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,57% y en las UCI en el 5,33%.

El 87,8% de la población, con pauta completa de vacunación

El 87,8% de la población diana española (36.961.165 personas) ya ha recibido la pauta completa de vacunación contra la covid-19 y el 89,8% una dosis (37.830.132 personas), según el informe publicado este miércoles por el Ministerio de Sanidad.

En España se han administrado 70.859.558 dosis de las vacunas contra la covid-19 de Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca y Janssen, el 93,7% de las distribuidas entre las comunidades autónomas, que asciende a 75.641.871 unidades.

En cuanto a las dosis adicionales, según los datos del Ministerio de Sanidad, ya se han administrado un total de 349.748: 262.198 de Pfizer y 87.550 de Moderna. Por el momento, esta dosis extra solo está indicada para personas con condición de alto riesgo y personas que viven en residencias.

