La incidencia acumulada, estable en los 49 casos desde hace una semana

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este miércoles 2.287 nuevos casos de coronavirus y 39 muertes más. La incidencia acumulada se mantiene estable desde hace una semana y se sitúa un día más en los 49,31 casos por 100.000 habitantes en 14 días, subiendo 0,3 puntos en las últimas 24 horas.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 5.019.255 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales y hasta 87.462 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España.
Actualmente, hay 1.825 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 411 en UCI. En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 228 ingresos y 196 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas con pacientes enfermos con coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,48% y en las UCI en el 4,50%.
(Habrá ampliación)
