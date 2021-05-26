Estás leyendo: La incidencia acumulada sigue bajando ligeramente y se sitúa en 126 casos

Sanidad notifica 5.007 casos y 54 muertes por coronavirus. La ocupación de las UCI es del 15,34%.

Un enfermero pone la segunda dosis de la vacuna AstraZéneca contra la covid-19 a un hombre este martes en el estadio murciano de Nueva Condomina.
Un enfermero pone la segunda dosis de la vacuna AstraZéneca contra la covid-19 a un hombre este martes en el estadio murciano de Nueva Condomina. Marcial Guillén / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 5.007 nuevos casos de covid-19, 2.579 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 6.080 positivos.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.657.886 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 126,30, frente a 128,12 este martes. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 59.928 positivos.

En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 54 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 66 el miércoles pasado. Hasta 79.855 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 144 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

Actualmente, hay 5.100 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España (5.412 este martes) y 1.489 en UCI (1.552 este martes). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 512 ingresos (549 este martes) y 728 altas (715 este martes). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 4,09% (4,34% este martes) y en las UCI en el 15,34% (15,97% este martes).

Entre el 16 y el 22 de mayo, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 723.295 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 466.950 han sido PCR y 256.345 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.538,07. La tasa total de positividad se sitúa en el 4,97%, frente al 4,96% de este martes.

(Habrá ampliación)

